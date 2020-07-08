LINDA HAMILTON Burnsville, Minn. Linda Hamilton, 63, beloved wife and mother, passed away peacefully in her home in Burnsville, Minn., on June 26, 2020, after a long battle with kidney disease and heart failure. Linda was a 19-year resident of Marion, Iowa, where she was a charter member of the Marion Jaycees, active in church activities and a common face in Marion public schools. Linda received her associate degree in psychology and sociology from Kirkwood Community College and was a student at Mount Mercy College. Linda lived for the joy of her family. Her passions were her family and her flowers. Iowa was not far from her heart. Survivors include her husband, John; and her three kids, John (Joanna), Christina (Geoff) and Bryan (Becky). Linda also is survived by her three grandchildren, Jack, Benjamin and Destany.



