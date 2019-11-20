Home

Fry Funeral Home
220 E. 6th St. East
Tipton, IA 52772
563-886-6336
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Fry Funeral Home
220 E. 6th St. East
Tipton, IA 52772
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Fry Funeral Home
220 E. 6th St. East
Tipton, IA 52772
Burial
Following Services
Shawver Cemetery
Cedar Bluffs, IA
Linda Hannes


1944 - 2019
Linda Hannes Obituary
LINDA LOU HANNES Tipton Linda Lou Hannes, 75, of Tipton, entered eternity Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, while under the care of the Bird House Hospice Home of Johnson County. Visitation and funeral services will be held Friday, Nov. 22, beginning with visitation at noon and funeral services starting at 3 p.m. at Fry Funeral Home in Tipton. Burial with full military rites will follow in Shawver Cemetery, Cedar Bluffs, Iowa. A memorial fund has been established in her memory. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. Linda was born Aug. 31, 1944, in Davenport, Iowa. She was the daughter of George Ransom Mueller and Melva Laura Nebergall Mueller. Linda graduated from Tipton High School and received her associate's degree as a registered nurse in 1977. She served her country as a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserves in the medical detachment unit in Cedar Rapids from 1981 to 1985. She was a member of the Tipton United Methodist Church and enjoyed her home in the country, her family and her friends and their special girls nights out at the Tipton Country Club. Linda is survived by her children, Tracey (Chris) Hughes of Davenport and Terry (Tracy) Stotler of Solon; her stepson, Lyle (Josie) Hannes of Fairfield; sister, Diane Chambliss of Tipton; her brother, Larry (Diana Jo) Mueller of Tipton; and nine grandchildren, Britton Stotler, Alyssa Stotler, Samantha Hughes, Brady Stotler, Eric Hannes, Danielle Hannes, Victoria Hannes, Jace Hannes and Teague Hannes. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dan Hannes; brothers, Jerry Mueller and Keith Mueller; stepson, Sean Hannes; brother-in-law, Ron Chambliss; mother- and father-in-law, Robert Hannes Sr. and Mary Hannes; and brothers-in-law, Roscoe Hocker and Robert Hannes Jr.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019
