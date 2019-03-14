LINDA (FRANCK) HARFORD Cedar Rapids Linda (Franck) Harford, 71, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at her home. Celebration of Life: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at The Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood, Cedar Rapids. Linda was born April 24, 1947, in Oelwein, Iowa, the daughter of Donald and Evelyn (Sargent) Franck. She spent her childhood raised on farms around Keystone and Van Horne. Linda also enjoyed spending summers with relatives in the Strawberry Point area. She was a caregiver at Willow Gardens and Crestview nursing homes in Marion and also Anamosa. Throughout her life she enjoyed fishing, playing cards and collecting knick-knacks, all of which she enjoyed doing the most with her friends and family. She loved traveling to Louisiana, Oregon, Alabama and Florida, again, the more family the better. Her favorite TV programs included westerns, police dramas, Chuck Norris and anything with the word Chicago in it. As a young adult, she married to and had a family with David H. Berger of Vinton. She later married Jerry L. Harford of Marion, and they spent 36 years together before his passing in 2015. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Harford; parents, Donald and Evelyn Franck; brothers, Marty and Keith; sister-in-law, Delores Harford; and brothers-in-law, Bob Knight, Dave Harford and Chuck Harford. She is survived by her children, Roshiel (Frank) Moore of Cedar Rapids, Dave (Deanna) Berger of Atkins, and Barry (Tanya) Berger of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Austin Ohrt, Halie Berger, Cecilia LaGrange, Hunter LaGrange and Adrian Berger; siblings, Dean (Penny) Franck of Cedar Rapids, Chuck (Connie) Franck of Destrehan, La., Bobbi Jo (Gary) Port of Cedar Rapids, Kevin (Brenda) Franck of Cedar Rapids, Doreen Harford of Englewood, Colo., Roger (Darlene) Franck of Cedar Rapids, Donnette (Norm) Ratliff of Colonial Heights, Va., Russ (Nancy) Franck of Cedar Rapids and Mike (Roxy) Franck of Central City; sister-in-law, Judy Roberts of Independence; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Linda at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary