|
|
LINDA HAUBER Cedar Rapids Linda Hauber, 70, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at the IOOF Home in Mason City, Iowa. Visitation is 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at the funeral home. Burial: St. Joseph's Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Linda was born Dec. 12, 1948, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Otto and Helen (Johnson) Tollefson. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1967. Linda was united in marriage to Paul Hauber on March 3, 1973, at St. Jude Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. She worked for a radio station in Chicago and the Children's Hospital before returning to Cedar Rapids. Linda also worked for Life Investors before starting her career with Linn County, first at the treasurer's office and then at the sherriff's office. Linda found some spiritual comfort with a prayer group. She enjoyed reading, going out to eat, walking on her treadmill and Christmas time. Linda especially enjoyed visiting with her family and friends. Linda is survived by her sons, Mike (Ann) Hauber of Robins, Iowa, and James (Tascha) Hauber of Ames, Iowa; daughter, Mary (Frank) Kelly of Mason City; six grandchildren, Alaina Denney, David, Daniel and Megan Hauber and Ryan and Avery Kelly; half-siblings, Patricia Hall, Gail (Fred) Libby and Otis (Jane) Tollefson; half sister-in-law, Dolores Tollefson; special sister-in-law, Sister Mary Hauber; and special cousins, Vikki and Kim. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Helen Tollefson; husband, Paul Hauber; and half-brother, Noel Tollefson. Memorials may be directed to or CurePSP. Please share a memory of Linda at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019