LINDA K. OFFERMAN Cedar Rapids Linda K. Offerman, 67, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Sunday, July 19, 2020. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Funeral service: 1 p.m. Friday, July 24, at the funeral home. Entombment: Linwood Mausoleum, Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Linda was born Sept. 5, 1952, in Dodgeville, Wis., the daughter of Eugene "Gene" and Doris (Hughes) Bowles. She was united in marriage to Ray Offerman on Nov. 16, 1968, in Marion, Iowa. Linda worked for Cryovac for 17 years, and then the Hotel at Kirkwood Center. She was a member of Moose Lodge 304. Linda enjoyed collecting clowns and ladybugs. Most of all, her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Ray Offerman of Cedar Rapids; mother, Doris Bowles; children, Carol Offerman of Cedar Rapids, and Sandy (Justin) Rich of Belle Plaine, Iowa; son-in-law, Mike Lint of Garrison, Iowa; five grandchildren, Mike, Aural, Jason, Jake and Lucas; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Sharon (Gene) of Rock Falls, Ill., Phil (Jan) Hughes and David Bowles, all of Cedar Rapids, and Tammy (Teddy) Anderson of Toddville, Iowa; close friends, Jenny Hootman of Belle Plaine and Lee Markwell of Cedar Rapids; and their dogs, Daisy Mae, Brandy and JoeJoe. She was preceded in death by her father, Gene Bowles; daughter, Diane Lint; and sister, Donna Hughes. Please share a memory of Linda at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
