My mom, my bestfreind, my mentor, my heart my now guardian angel. She was strong, independent, loving, caring, understanding and always loved unconditional she just wanted you to be yourself and loved you even when you didn't love yourself. She gave me the courage to keep fighting everyday for what I believed in and what I wanted. She always told me to be content with what was given to me and be pleasantly surprised when something better comes along. Never to expect anything out of anyone that you could do for yourself. She would always say everything will work out thu the wash even when I felt washed up. She would never let me just quite when I was soooo tired of fighting. She was said u had to work hard to get the job done even if you are standing by yourself. Well mom you are with diane now and you have each other untill we meet again, I will truly miss everyday of sun shine without you even when it storms your daughter carol

Carol Offerman

Daughter