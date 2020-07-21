1/1
Linda K. Offerman
1952 - 2020
LINDA K. OFFERMAN Cedar Rapids Linda K. Offerman, 67, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Sunday, July 19, 2020. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Funeral service: 1 p.m. Friday, July 24, at the funeral home. Entombment: Linwood Mausoleum, Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Linda was born Sept. 5, 1952, in Dodgeville, Wis., the daughter of Eugene "Gene" and Doris (Hughes) Bowles. She was united in marriage to Ray Offerman on Nov. 16, 1968, in Marion, Iowa. Linda worked for Cryovac for 17 years, and then the Hotel at Kirkwood Center. She was a member of Moose Lodge 304. Linda enjoyed collecting clowns and ladybugs. Most of all, her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Ray Offerman of Cedar Rapids; mother, Doris Bowles; children, Carol Offerman of Cedar Rapids, and Sandy (Justin) Rich of Belle Plaine, Iowa; son-in-law, Mike Lint of Garrison, Iowa; five grandchildren, Mike, Aural, Jason, Jake and Lucas; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Sharon (Gene) of Rock Falls, Ill., Phil (Jan) Hughes and David Bowles, all of Cedar Rapids, and Tammy (Teddy) Anderson of Toddville, Iowa; close friends, Jenny Hootman of Belle Plaine and Lee Markwell of Cedar Rapids; and their dogs, Daisy Mae, Brandy and JoeJoe. She was preceded in death by her father, Gene Bowles; daughter, Diane Lint; and sister, Donna Hughes. Please share a memory of Linda at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
JUL
24
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
JUL
24
Entombment
Linwood Cemetery - Linwood Mausoleum
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
Comfort Planter
Cheryl Becker
July 21, 2020
My mom, my bestfreind, my mentor, my heart my now guardian angel. She was strong, independent, loving, caring, understanding and always loved unconditional she just wanted you to be yourself and loved you even when you didn't love yourself. She gave me the courage to keep fighting everyday for what I believed in and what I wanted. She always told me to be content with what was given to me and be pleasantly surprised when something better comes along. Never to expect anything out of anyone that you could do for yourself. She would always say everything will work out thu the wash even when I felt washed up. She would never let me just quite when I was soooo tired of fighting. She was said u had to work hard to get the job done even if you are standing by yourself. Well mom you are with diane now and you have each other untill we meet again, I will truly miss everyday of sun shine without you even when it storms your daughter carol
Carol Offerman
Daughter
July 21, 2020
Linda was always a loving woman always loved and showed lived to everyone she met she will be greatly missed by our family
Amie Cruse
Friend
July 21, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sarah Gorman
July 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Patricia Parcel
Acquaintance
