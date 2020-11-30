LINDA KAY BUSH Marion Linda Kay Bush was born in Vinton, Iowa, on April 20, 1949, to Kenneth and Berniece Schwartz. She passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, at St. Luke's Hospital after a short illness, not COVID-19. Linda spent her adult life in Cedar Rapids working at several different jobs until she became disabled from arthritis and other health issues. Linda is survived by her mother; sister, Rosemary Schwartz of Vinton; brother, Barry (Tammy) Schwartz of Cedar Rapids; and her dear friend and caretaker, Jeanne McLaughlin. Due to COVID-19, the family will hold private graveside services. Memorials may be directed to the family via Cedar Memorial. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com
under obituaries.