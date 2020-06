Or Copy this URL to Share

LINDA KAY (CARMAN) VENNEMAN Humboldt Linda Kay (Carman) Venneman, 72, of Humboldt, passed away peacefully Jan. 12, 2020, after a lengthy battle with cancer. The family would like to invite the public to join in graveside burial services at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Center Point Cemetery in Center Point, Iowa. Social distancing recommendations will be followed.



