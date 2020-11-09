LINDA M. KLEIN Cedar Rapids Linda M. Klein, 51, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at her home. A private graveside service will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery with Father Don Klein officiating. Linda was born Nov. 12, 1968, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Alan and Wanda (McGowen) Klein. She graduated from Kennedy High School in Cedar Rapids in 1987. She then attended and graduated from Kirkwood Community College in 1989. Linda completed her education at Mount Mercy University, graduating with a degree in education in 1991. She obtained a teaching license and was a substitute teacher at various schools in the area. Growing up she participated in Brownies and Girl Scouts. In high school, she was a wrestling coach manager and played the flute in band. As an adult, she taught religious education classes at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids for 15 years. Linda enjoyed crafting of all kinds and loved flowers. She was an avid reader throughout her life. She collected Beanie Babies and anything Mickey Mouse. Linda was a devout member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Survivors include her parents, Alan and Wanda Klein of Cedar Rapids; maternal grandmother, Nadine Hart of Cedar Rapids; and her uncles, aunts and cousins. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Golden Hart; and paternal grandparents, Mary and Henry Klein. Memorials may be directed to St. Pius X Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com
