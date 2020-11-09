1/1
Linda Klein
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LINDA M. KLEIN Cedar Rapids Linda M. Klein, 51, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at her home. A private graveside service will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery with Father Don Klein officiating. Linda was born Nov. 12, 1968, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Alan and Wanda (McGowen) Klein. She graduated from Kennedy High School in Cedar Rapids in 1987. She then attended and graduated from Kirkwood Community College in 1989. Linda completed her education at Mount Mercy University, graduating with a degree in education in 1991. She obtained a teaching license and was a substitute teacher at various schools in the area. Growing up she participated in Brownies and Girl Scouts. In high school, she was a wrestling coach manager and played the flute in band. As an adult, she taught religious education classes at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids for 15 years. Linda enjoyed crafting of all kinds and loved flowers. She was an avid reader throughout her life. She collected Beanie Babies and anything Mickey Mouse. Linda was a devout member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Survivors include her parents, Alan and Wanda Klein of Cedar Rapids; maternal grandmother, Nadine Hart of Cedar Rapids; and her uncles, aunts and cousins. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Golden Hart; and paternal grandparents, Mary and Henry Klein. Memorials may be directed to St. Pius X Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cedar Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved