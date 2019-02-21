LINDA L. ANDERSON Independence Linda L. Anderson, of Independence, Iowa, died on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, surrounded by her family in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Linda was born on March 8, 1951, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Romain G. and Frances (Weston) Leet. She attended Jesup Community Schools and was a 1969 graduate of Jesup High School. On Nov. 15, 1975, she married James C. Anderson in the Littleton Presbyterian Church in Littleton, Iowa, and they made their home in Independence, Iowa. Linda worked as a cook for Independence High School for many years, Pries Manufacturing, and later as a salesperson at Adams Family Furniture Store in Independence, Iowa. She enjoyed fishing and spending time with friends during the holidays. Everyone she met, she could turn them into a good friend. She was a member of the Binks Bar Pool League team for many years. She was an animal lover, especially dogs, and donated to many causes for animals. Her family was important to her and her grandchildren were her world. Linda is survived by her husband of 43 years, James Anderson; her children, Jason (Kelly) Anderson, Martelle, Iowa, and Jodi (Justin) Ealy, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; her four grandchildren, Jaxon Anderson, Cooper Anderson, Lena Ealy and Mya Ealy; a sister, Judy Hassler, Jesup, Iowa; many nieces and nephews; and her loyal dog, Lucy. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Romain and Frances Leet; three sisters, Donna Curry, Patty Millard and Gloria Gunya; a brother, Jack Leet; and uncle, Bob Leet. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church in Independence, Iowa, with the Rev. Sarah Rohret officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. To leave an online condolence, please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary