Linda L. Kratoska

Linda L. Kratoska Obituary
LINDA L. KRATOSKA Chelsea Linda L. Kratoska, 70, of Chelsea, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at her home. Services are 10 a.m. Friday, June 21, at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service in Belle Plaine. Burial will take place in Oak Hill Cemetery in Belle Plaine. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com. Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Published in The Gazette on June 20, 2019
