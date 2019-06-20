|
|
LINDA L. KRATOSKA Chelsea Linda L. Kratoska, 70, of Chelsea, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at her home. Services are 10 a.m. Friday, June 21, at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service in Belle Plaine. Burial will take place in Oak Hill Cemetery in Belle Plaine. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com. Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Published in The Gazette on June 20, 2019