Linda L. Robins
LINDA L. ROBBINS Marion Linda L. Robbins, 72, of Marion, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Mitchell Village Care Center in Mitchellville, Iowa. Linda was born March 22, 1948, in Hiawatha, Iowa, the daughter of Earl Leroy and Elizabeth Arlene (Thomas) Struchen. She earned her bachelor's degree at Cornell College in Mount Vernon. Linda married Neal Janko in 1968 and he preceded her in death. She later married Jimmy Lee Robbins in 1976 and he preceded her in death. Linda was a teacher and artist for the Cedar Rapids Community Schools and Crest Services, retiring in 1986. She loved art, beadwork and puzzle books. Linda also wrote and published a children's book. Survivors include her daughter, Anna (Clint) Franck of Walker; three sons, Tim (Amada) Craig of Delaware, Travis (Angie) Janko of Denver, Colo., and Jared Hulshizer of Cedar Rapids; six grandchildren, Cody Janko, Ashley (Joe) Takes, Ethan (Zariell) Cruse, Valeria Craig, Kiera Klees and Dawson Zobac; four great-grandchildren, Theo Takes, Rose Takes, Ace Cruse and Dax Cruse; and a sister-in-law, Cathy Struchen of Toddville. She was preceded in death by her parents; her two husbands; and two brothers, Calvin and Thomas Struchen. A family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion is assisting the family. Please share a memory of Linda at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murdoch Funeral Home

