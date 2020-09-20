LINDA LAVERLE MOSES San Francisco Linda LaVerle Moses (nee Coonfare) died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at her home in San Francisco following a brief battle with cancer. Born Sept. 16, 1948, in Manchester, Iowa, and raised in Edgewood, Iowa, Lin attended the University of Northen Iowa and the University of Iowa. She married Rick Moses in 1968, had two daughters, and moved to San Francisco in the mid-'70s. Lin adored living in San Francisco and always knew where to find the best croissants and macchiato. She enjoyed jazz concerts and walking along bluffs overhanging the Pacific Ocean. She loved to lose herself in mystery novels — sometimes two or three in a weekend. She had a way of connecting with everyone she met and sharing her laughter. Her vocabulary was so vast that her children called her a human dictionary. Lin doted on her cats and had a green thumb with houseplants, which adorned her home. She worked at the University of California, San Francisco, where she held administrative positions for more than three decades. Lin is survived by daughters, Alissa M. Leonard (Jimmy) of Millbrae and Sanjai Moses (Jude) of San Francisco; mother, Dolly Coonfare (nee Prindle); and many family and friends throughout Iowa and California. She was preceded in death by her father, Wesley Coonfare. A Celebration of Life will be held when circumstances allow. Memorial donations can be made to The Women's Building of San Francisco.



