LINDA LEE HOWSARE Iowa City Linda Lee Howsare, 78, died on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Iowa City Care Center. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Connie Spitzack officiating. Graveside committal will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Hazleton, Iowa. Visitation will be after 9:30 a.m. Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Christ the King Lutheran Church, Iowa City Hospice or Mercy Home Services. Linda was born Sept. 8, 1942, in Waterloo, the daughter of Earl and Dorothy Mae (Smith) Ehlers. On Aug. 2, 1969, Linda married Loren Howsare at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Aurora, Iowa. Linda was employed at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for 22 years, retiring in 2001. Linda was a devoted member of Christ the King Lutheran Church, where she was involved with the Prayer Shawl Ministry, Bible study and quilting. Linda also was a member of the Order of Eastern Star. Linda is survived by her brother, Robert (Deborah) Ehlers of Salem, Ore.; her nephew, Christopher Ehlers of Salem, Ore.; several cousins; and many dear friends. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Loren, on July 17, 2020. Friends may view the funeral service by going to the Zoom link, which may be found on Linda's obituary page under the tribute wall at www.lensingfuneral.com
.