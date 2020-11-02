LINDA LEE THARP Vinton Linda Lee Tharp, 69, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab where she made her home. Graveside services will be held at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton, with the Rev. Joshua Graber and Brian Weems of Cornerstone Baptist Church officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. Sixth St., in Vinton. Linda was born July 26, 1951, at Johnstown, Colo., to Leonard F. and Betty C. (Fossett) Tharp. She graduated from Washington High School in 1972. Linda enjoyed reading, watching soap operas, dancing and was a huge Elvis Presley fan. Linda is survived by her three brothers, Kenneth (Henrietta) Tharp of Vinton, Dale (Theresa) Tharp of Harrisburg, Pa., and Bruce (Jill) Tharp of Vinton; two sisters, Joyce Dufresne and Janice (Lexton) Bray of Vinton; brother-in-law, Dennis Nefzger; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Sonny, David and Kyle Tharp; two sisters, Judy Hatfield and Diane Nefzger; niece, Sharon Hatfield; nephew, Trent Tharp; great-nephew, Wyatt; brother-in-law, Kenneth Dufresne; and sister-in-law, Ragina Tharp. The family would like to thank Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab for the excellent care given Linda over the last nine years. Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
.