LINDA LEKIN Cedar Rapids Linda (Grow) Lekin, 67, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Jan. 12, 2020, at Mercy Hospital. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at the Eagles Club (1735 11th St., NW, Cedar Rapids), and will be officiated by the Rev. Jack Ray. Following the service, there will be a Celebration of Life at Sally's on Broadway Restaurant (263 Broadway St., Springville). Linda was born Feb. 24, 1952, in Cedar Rapids. She was the daughter of Donald and Barbara Grow, and raised by George and Marilynn Thorington, who have all preceded her in death, along with her brother, Michael Grow. She is survived by her husband, Hugh Lekin; and daughter, Samantha Lekin. Linda worked for many years answering phones for the Cedar Rapids Police Department, and then became a wonderful stay-at-home mom and homemaker. Linda lived in Springville for more than 30 years and recently moved to Cedar Rapids. She always did all she could to make others happy and smiled through her struggles. She will be missed by many. The family would like to give a special thank-you to the nurses at Mercy Hospital's ICU. They went above and beyond to show care and compassion as they helped Linda and us through her final journey. You never will know how much that meant to us.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020