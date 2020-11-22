1/1
Linda Lou Hill
LINDA LOU HILL Cedar Rapids Linda Lou Hill, 57, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, surrounded by family. Private family services will be held at a later date. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids is assisting the family. Linda was born on June 5, 1963, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Floyd and Betty (Anderson) Hill. She loved working at the Neighborhood Tap that her aunts Donna and Debbie owned; they were always there for her. Linda also loved camping and gambling. She enjoyed watching her favorite teams: Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball, the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Survivors include her siblings, Judy (Randy) Hill, Pamella (John) Dvorak, Tracy (Pat) Hardy, Bonnie (Dan) Bergstrom, Billie (Pete) Starks, Terry Hill, Brenda (Daryl) Rowzer and Lisa Hill; 25 nieces and nephews that she treated as her own; 27 great-nieces and great-nephews; and many, many friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Floyd "Red" Hill; mother, Betty Lou Hill; paternal grandparents, John and Bertha Hill; and maternal grandparents, Fred and Cecilia Anderson. Please share a memory of Linda at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
November 22, 2020
Linda Lou, was a dear friend. Many memories of camping together. I'm so sad to hear of her passing. She put up one heck of a fight against cancer. RIP my friend
Robin Ankney
Friend
