LINDA LOU HILL Cedar Rapids Linda Lou Hill, 57, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, surrounded by family. Private family services will be held at a later date. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids is assisting the family. Linda was born on June 5, 1963, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Floyd and Betty (Anderson) Hill. She loved working at the Neighborhood Tap that her aunts Donna and Debbie owned; they were always there for her. Linda also loved camping and gambling. She enjoyed watching her favorite teams: Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball, the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Survivors include her siblings, Judy (Randy) Hill, Pamella (John) Dvorak, Tracy (Pat) Hardy, Bonnie (Dan) Bergstrom, Billie (Pete) Starks, Terry Hill, Brenda (Daryl) Rowzer and Lisa Hill; 25 nieces and nephews that she treated as her own; 27 great-nieces and great-nephews; and many, many friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Floyd "Red" Hill; mother, Betty Lou Hill; paternal grandparents, John and Bertha Hill; and maternal grandparents, Fred and Cecilia Anderson. Please share a memory of Linda at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
