LINDA LOU HORNE Monticello, Minn. Linda Lou Horne, 73, of Monticello, Minn., passed away on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at St. Joseph's Hospital in St. Paul. She is survived by her husband, Bernie; sons, Bernard Timothy (Sue) Horne of Iowa and Rick (Lori) Kothenbeutel of Monticello; daughters, HollySue (Chris) LeGrand of Iowa and Tawnia (Scott) Johnson of Plymouth, Minn.; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and four siblings. Linda volunteered at her church and the Monticello Help Center. She was the "go-to" grandma for baby-sitting. She was a faithful member of the Mermettes exercise group and enjoyed gardening and crafts. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Riverside Church, 20314 County Rd., 14 NW, Big Lake, Minn. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday, all at Riverside Church. Memorials preferred to the Monticello Help Center.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019