LINDA M. WEST Iowa City Linda M. West, 69, of Iowa City, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, July 19, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics following a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2301 E. Court St., Iowa City, where the family will greet friends from 9:30 to 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Pastor Larry Lemke will officiate. Burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Linda, daughter of Walter and Pauline (Spieth) Hultgren was born on March 2, 1950, in Des Plaines, Ill., where she graduated from Maine West High School. Linda attended Western Illinois University and met the love of her life, Rob West. They got married Aug. 30, 1969, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Des Plaines. Linda stayed busy at home doing what she loved most, raising their three boys, Eric, Marc and Ryan. Linda was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, where she taught preschool for four years and was a member of the Quilters Group. She also bowled for different leagues over the years. Linda loved to read and travel, especially vacations spent in New Hampshire, where she and Rob often visited. Linda was full of life and found joy in seeing those around her happy. She was outgoing and made friends wherever she went. If you knew her, you knew that she let nothing get in the way of her ability to stay positive. The love she had for her family never went unnoticed and will be missed. Survivors include her husband of almost 50 years, Rob West of Iowa City; their three sons, Eric West of North Liberty, Marc (Marissa) West, both of North Liberty and Ryan West of Coralville; two grandchildren, Tyler and Morgan; and many brothers- and sisters-in-law. Linda was preceded in death by her parents. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lensingfuneral.com. Published in The Gazette on July 22, 2019