LINDA MARIE (LE CLERE) JOHNSON Cedar Rapids Linda Marie (Le Clere) Johnson, 69, of Cedar Rapids, died peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Villages of Marion. Memorial Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at St. Ludmila's Catholic Church, with Fr. Ken Glaser presiding. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St., SW. Private family inurnment will be Ridgewood Cemetery, North Liberty. A full obituary will be in Sunday's Gazette.



