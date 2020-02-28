|
LINDA MARIE LONG Ledyard Linda Marie Long was born in Ledyard, Iowa, on Jan. 21, 1926, the daughter of Jacob and Ida Mae (Sunken) Hulsebus. She passed away at the age of 94, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service in Belle Plaine. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Christ United Methodist Church in Belle Plaine. Memorials may be made to Hospice. Online condolences can be sent to www.neuhausfuneralservice.com She was married to Keith Long and together they had three children: a son, Kenneth, and two daughters, Barbara and Janet. They made their home in Belle Plaine, Iowa. Linda was an active volunteer in the community, helping at the community center, the food bank, food pantry and the Benton County Volunteers. She loved the outdoors, gardening, bingo and searching for lost golf balls. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Belle Plaine. She is survived by her two daughters, Barbara (Paul) Svoboda of Clutier, Iowa, and Janet (David) Vavroch of Ankeny, Iowa; a daughter-in-law, Sandy Long of Blairstown, Iowa; nine grandchildren, Scott Long, Robert Long, Matt Grace, Kristi Wright, Jodie Kampen, Jill Svoboda-Shull, Jennifer Charlson, Katie Svoboda and Brandon Svoboda; and 21 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; five brothers, Henry, Jake, Ray, Bobby and LeRoy Hulsebus; four sisters, Ida "Susie" Rush, Chris Parker, Ann Thomas and Joann Collier; and a son, Kenneth Long. Her ultimate final resting place will be in our hearts.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020