|
|
LINDA MARIE (SHEETS) WILLIAMS Dike Linda Marie (Sheets) Williams, 67, of Dike, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 26, 2020, while bicycling along the nature trail in her home town. Funeral services are pending with Fry Funeral Home of Tipton, Iowa. Two memorial funds in her memory have been established for the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo and St. Gabriel's Alter Society. The family asks that all cards and memorials be mailed in c/o Michael Williams to 417 Division St., Dike, IA 50624. All updated service information will be posted on the same website where you are invited to share online condolences and virtually sign her guest register book: www.fryfuneralhome.com. Linda, daughter of Robert Clair and Patricia Ann (Smith) Sheets was born Wednesday, May 28, 1952, in Davenport, Iowa. She graduated with the Tipton Class of 1970. In 1971, she attended Kirkwood Community College, where she obtained certification as a clerical receptionist. Linda was united in marriage to the love of her life, Michael Roy Williams, on Aug. 7, 1971, in Tipton, Iowa. Faith and family were the passions that guided Linda's life. As part of her dedication to the Catholic faith, Linda both sang in the choir and was a member of St. Mary's Holy Family Parish at St. Gabriel's Church in Reinbeck, Iowa. Linda had a zealous awareness of guardian angels, and an intrinsic desire to connect, interact with and support people. These qualities are what formed the foundation of her love for cashiering at the Cedar Falls Wal-Mart for 36 years and volunteering at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, Iowa. Linda's devotion to her family was witnessed through her love of hosting family gatherings and in particular spending time with her grandchildren. She also loved cooking, baking, trying new recipes and shopping for her family. Linda is survived by her husband, Michael Roy Williams of Dike; three children, Amy (Clint) Seehusen of New Brighton, Minn., Chad (Natalie) Williams of Waverly, Iowa, and Renae (Jeff) Hurst of Austin, Texas; seven grandchildren; her mother, Patricia Sheets of Tipton; and four siblings, Teresa (Brian) Agne of Tipton, James (Luann) Sheets of Swisher, Brent (Gail) Sheets of St. Charles, Ill., and Scott (Katherine) Sheets of Sterling, Ill. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Sheets.
Published in The Gazette on May 1, 2020