More Obituaries for Linda Richard
Linda Richard Obituary
LINDA RICHARD Cedar Rapids Linda Richard, 89, of Cedar Rapids, passed away April 14, 2020, with family by her side. She is survived by daughters, Vickie (Dick) Heft, Melanie Richard, Marsha Jackson, Roxanne (Marv) Ragsdale and Kristi (Dawn Anderson) Richard; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Ruth Stock; brother, Dennis Stock; and son-in-law, Dean Jackson. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 16, 2020
