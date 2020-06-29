LINDA S. MILBACH Marion Linda S. Milbach, 52, of Marion, Iowa, died Friday, June 26, 2020. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Entombment will take place in the Linwood Mausoleum at Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Linda was born Aug. 7, 1967, in Rock Island, Ill., the daughter of Elmo and Mary (Klote) Angell. In 1985, she graduated from Kennedy High School in Cedar Rapids. Linda went on to attend and graduate from Mount Mercy College. She was united in marriage to David Milbach on Aug. 19, 1995, at Ushers Ferry in Cedar Rapids. Linda worked as a retail associate at Kohl's for over 20 years. She enjoyed antiquing. Linda found great joy in tending to her rose garden. Most of all, she cherished her time spent with family. Survivors include her husband, Dave Milbach of Marion; father, Elmo Angell of Cedar Rapids; and siblings, Tina (Kirk) Olson of Rock Island, Teri Moore of Carrollton, Texas, Kent (Diane) Angell of Cedarville, Ill., Brenda Angell of Cedar Rapids and Carol Angell of Robins, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Angell; and brother, Bruce Angell. Please share a memory of Linda at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 29, 2020.