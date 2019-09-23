|
LINDA SADDORIS Cedar Rapids Linda Saddoris, 56, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. She was born in Stewartville, Minn., and grew up in Cedar Rapids. She graduated from Washington High School and was a student teacher in the Cedar Rapids Community School District. Linda worked closely with churches, including Open Bible with kid activities and crafts. She enjoyed spending time with all five grandchildren, Ariana, Louis, Samia, Mya and Wesley. She also like taking trips with her husband to Branson, Mo. Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Mary Lou Kellner; and sister, Annie Kellner. She is survived by husband, Rick Saddoris Sr.; children, Aaron (Jo-Vivian) and Donovan (Brooklyn); brother, Jimmy; sister, Colleen; and nieces, Sonie Thompson and Makayla Kellner. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at First Open Bible (1911 E Ave. NW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52405). Visitation: after 11 a.m. service with meal. She is being cremated and ashes will be stored in a custom-made urn provided by Open Bible.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019