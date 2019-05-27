Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Black
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Sue (Holets) Black

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda Sue (Holets) Black Obituary
LINDA SUE (HOLETS) BLACK Marion Linda Sue (Holets) Black, 71, of Marion, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. The casket will be closed at all times to honor Linda's wishes. A private family memorial service will be held with burial taking place in Rose Hill Cemetery, Mechanicsville, Iowa. Linda was born Jan. 11, 1948, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Lumir and Edith (Baird) Holets. She was a 1966 graduate from Lincoln High School in Stanwood, Iowa. On May 7, 1982, Linda was united in marriage to Royal Black. She was employed by Rockwell Collins, retiring in 2009. Linda was a member of the Oakland Church of the Nazarene, Lennon Sisters Fan Club and the Red Hat Ladies group. She loved her family and friends as well as laughter. She is survived by her son, Shaun (Laurie) Black of Manlius, N.Y.; grandchildren, Tyler and Andrew Black; her siblings, Rich (Angie) Baird, Jan Linn, Robert (Glenda) Holets, Karen (John) Tenley, Pat (Wally) Moeller, Cheryl (Leroy) Stolte, Frank (Deanna) Holets, Lary (Haeng Sun) Holets and Rita (Dean) Wolfe; numerous nieces and nephews whom she adored; and her beloved cat, "Windy Jo." Linda was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Judy Keller; brothers-in-law, Max Keller and Charles Linn; niece, Penny Linn-Weir; and nephews, Mark Keller and James Stolte. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Linda's memory may be directed to the Hall-Perrine Cancer Center or Mercy Hospice of Cedar Rapids. Please share a memory of Linda at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now