LINDA SUE (HOLETS) BLACK Marion Linda Sue (Holets) Black, 71, of Marion, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. The casket will be closed at all times to honor Linda's wishes. A private family memorial service will be held with burial taking place in Rose Hill Cemetery, Mechanicsville, Iowa. Linda was born Jan. 11, 1948, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Lumir and Edith (Baird) Holets. She was a 1966 graduate from Lincoln High School in Stanwood, Iowa. On May 7, 1982, Linda was united in marriage to Royal Black. She was employed by Rockwell Collins, retiring in 2009. Linda was a member of the Oakland Church of the Nazarene, Lennon Sisters Fan Club and the Red Hat Ladies group. She loved her family and friends as well as laughter. She is survived by her son, Shaun (Laurie) Black of Manlius, N.Y.; grandchildren, Tyler and Andrew Black; her siblings, Rich (Angie) Baird, Jan Linn, Robert (Glenda) Holets, Karen (John) Tenley, Pat (Wally) Moeller, Cheryl (Leroy) Stolte, Frank (Deanna) Holets, Lary (Haeng Sun) Holets and Rita (Dean) Wolfe; numerous nieces and nephews whom she adored; and her beloved cat, "Windy Jo." Linda was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Judy Keller; brothers-in-law, Max Keller and Charles Linn; niece, Penny Linn-Weir; and nephews, Mark Keller and James Stolte. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Linda's memory may be directed to the Hall-Perrine Cancer Center or Mercy Hospice of Cedar Rapids. Please share a memory of Linda at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 27, 2019