LINDA C. SVOBODA Cedar Rapids Linda C. Svoboda, 69, of Cedar Rapids, went to be with her Savior on Sunday, July 7, 2019, following a short illness. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories with visitation one hour before the service. Interrment will be at a later date in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Linda C. Trizila was born Nov. 11, 1949, Sioux Falls, S.D., to Vi and Johnnie Trizila. She grew up in Ottumwa and later moved to Cedar Rapids. Linda was employed for more than 30 years in the mortgage lending business. She was a kind and caring person. Her biggest enjoyment was spending time with her family and doing things for them. She was preceded in death by her parents and two nephews. Linda is survived by her husband of 33 years, George; her son, Shawn (Debbie) Patterson; two granddaughters, Avery and Makenna; sister, Nancy Ward; and brother, John (Sue) Trizila. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family of Linda Svoboda. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 10, 2019