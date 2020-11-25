LINDA SUE TULLY Cedar Rapids Linda Sue Tully, 73, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Sunday, Nov. 23, 2020, with her daughters by her side after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest. Linda was born March 1, 1947, in Ottumwa, Iowa, to Keith and Ruth Carman. She graduated from Ottumwa High School in 1965. She married the love of her life, Jim Tully, on Aug. 29, 1965, in Kirksville, Mo. They moved to Cedar Rapids in 1966. Linda was a devoted stay-at-home mother raising her three children. She began working at Pizza Hut when all three children were in school. She worked there for many years before working at Red Lobster. She was loved by many regular customers and the Red Lobster family she formed. Linda always will be remembered for her never ending joy and laugher. She loved everyone she met and was so selfless. She wanted everyone to be happy and would do anything in her power to make life just a little easier for everyone else. There was so much love in her house and she was happiest when she was surrounded by and taking care of her family. Survivors include her three children, Lori (Mike) Goins of Nichols, Iowa, Jeff Tully of Lincoln, Neb., and Tina (Paul) Anderson of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; four grandchildren, Shane (Trish) Clinton, Chelsea (Mike) Darwin, Austin Anderson and Ally Goins; three great-granddaughters, Sky, Hunter and Isabelle; and a sister, Audrey (Alan) Cole of Des Moines, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents, Keith and Ruth Carman. Our beloved mom went to be with the love of her life, Jim, her husband of 55 years, who preceded her in death on Nov. 16, 2017. At Linda's request there will not be a service. Because of the current pandemic, we will be having a celebration of life at a later date. Please leave a message for the family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com
