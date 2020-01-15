|
LINDA KAY (CARMAN) VENNEMAN Humboldt Linda Kay (Carman) Venneman, 72, of Humboldt, passed away peacefully Jan. 12, 2020, after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was born Nov. 13, 1947, in Urbana, Iowa, to Charles Carman and Anna Carman. After graduating from Center Point High School, she married Gary Venneman on June 24, 1967, in Walker, Iowa. She attended Iowa State University and graduated from Iowa Central Community College after many years spent raising her family. She worked 20 years as a transcriptionist at Trinity Regional Medical Center. She loved having fun, being positive and a good murder mystery novel. She was a kind and caring person whose talents included sewing, knitting, cooking, baking and being a great wife, mother and grandmother. Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Gary Venneman, Humboldt; children, Brent Venneman, Boone, and Monique (Kevin) Bailey, Humboldt; grandchildren, Megan Venneman, Keegun (Kara) Marsh, Natasha Marsh and Traetin Marsh; sister, Kathy (Garry) Wilhelmi; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Carman and Anna Carman; mother- and father-in-law, Joseph and Leona Venneman; brother-in-law, Francis Venneman; sister-in-law, Twila Wiley; and nephews, Lincoln and Douglas Wiley and BJ Taylor. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Mason-Lindhart Funeral Home in Humboldt. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Humboldt. Condolences: www.masonlindhart.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020