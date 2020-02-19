|
|
LINDA SUE WESEMAN Olin Linda Sue Weseman, 69, of Olin, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Funeral services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. John Lutheran Church in Olin by the Rev. T. Edwards Breed. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church. Burial: Norwich Cemetery, rural Martelle. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. Survivors include her mother, Caroline Stoneking of Morley; children, Chuck (fiancee, Tyanna) Lemmer and Jessica (fiance, Thomas) Klever of Stanwood; grandchildren, Jaimy Klever, Colby Klever, Hale Hunter, Cody Lemmer and Chyanne McAtee; and great-grandchildren, Adrian, Shiloh, Cash and Gabe. She also is survived her brothers, Dennis Kray, Doug (Sandy) Kray and Jeff Kray; and her sisters, Diane (Galen) Capron and Joan (Robert) Oltmanns. Linda was born July 4, 1950, in rural Monticello, the daughter of Edwin and Caroline (Osterkamp) Kray. She graduated from Anamosa High School in 1968. On April 21, 1973, she married Charles Lemmer. They later divorced. She spent the last 15 years with her significant other, Bill Kopets, living in Olin the past few years. Linda will be remembered for her loving kindness. As a long-time volunteer for the Olin Food Pantry, she always made sure everyone had what they needed even if it met giving of her own. She enjoyed playing bingo, trips to the casino and sleepovers with Hale. Linda loved to crochet afghans and make tie blankets for her family and friends. She will be greatly missed. She enjoyed each and every one of her grandkids and the time she was able to spend with them. At a drop of a hat, she would go and pick up Chyanne and Hale from school. Linda and her BFF, Teresa, would party like rock stars. She got her first tattoo on her butt with Teresa. It was part of her club. She was preceded in death by her father, Edwin; brother, David Kray; and granddaughter, Ashley Lynn Klever. Memorials may be directed to her family. Please share your support and memories with Linda's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020