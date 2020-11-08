LISA ELLEN (GARBERS) UPAH Keystone Lisa Ellen (Garbers) Upah, 56, died peacefully in her sleep on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at her home in Keystone, from natural causes related to unknowingly contracting COVID-19. A private memorial Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Van Horne with Father Craig Steimel officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Lisa was born on Feb. 11, 1964, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Ron "Dutch" and Judy (Boddicker) Garbers. She graduated from Benton Community High School in 1982. She attended Kirkwood Community College. On Nov. 29, 1986, she married Alan Upah in Belle Plaine. They had two daughters, Anna and Emily. The couple later divorced. Last fall, Lisa returned to Keystone, living only a few houses down the road from her daughters and only grandson, Carson. Her last year was full of the moments that she had hoped for as a grandma: attending Carson's school activities, being there for him to visit on his bike, watching movies on a Friday night, spending time in the pool together, and more. Lisa treasured daily visits with her parents and being close to her daughters. She also was thankful to have "the Justins" in her life. She enjoyed watching the Hawkeyes, working around her new home and yard, playing cards, and spending time with people she loved. She forever will be known for loving her family and dropping everything to help others. Lisa worked at Virginia Gay Hospital and Clinics as a utilization review specialist. It is an organization she was proud to work for and had many colleagues whom she cared for deeply and considered her friends. She was known for being efficient and effective in her role. Her colleagues will remember her as being incredibly helpful and a good listener. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Anna Upah and Emily Upah, as well as her favorite human and only grandchild, Carson Palmer, all of Keystone. She also is survived by her father, Ron Garbers (Keystone); sister, Laurie (Frank Jr.) Sobetski of Omaha; brothers, Mike (Tracy) Garbers of Orlando and Matt Garbers of Cedar Rapids; nieces and nephews, Adam, Grant and Aaron Sobetski, Zach (Becca), Jeremy and Kalie Garbers and Aubrey Garbers; aunts and uncles, John (Rhonda) Boddicker, Jane Junge, Joe Boddicker, Donald (Tully) Garbers, Susan (Fred) Dumbaugh and Wendy (Robert) Fark. Also left to cherish her memory are dear friends, Pam, Ben, Trey and Eli Keel, and Kim and the Hawkeye Garage Gang, along with many others. She was preceded in death by her mother, Judy Garbers, who passed just 12 days earlier, also from complications related to contracting COVID-19. Lisa was a champion caregiver, organizer and communicator for her family while they were grieving after Judy's passing. Lisa's mom was "her person" and her heart was broken. She will be interred next to her mother at Holy Cross Cemetery. Lisa also was preceded in death by her grandparents, LeRoy and Geraldine Boddicker and Ralph and Margaret Garbers, uncle, Jim Boddicker, and bonus grandson, Beau Keel. The family would like to provide special thanks to Keystone First Responders, Dan and Elana Johnson, Dr. Brian Meeker, Pam and Ben Keel and Tim Casey as they provided care and support to Lisa and her family upon her passing. The family also would like to thank Rita Taylor-Stewart and staff at Van Horne Family Medical Clinic. The family is forever grateful for the support of all those who provided meals, kind words, and prayers. Phillips Funeral Home is taking care of arrangements. A memorial has been established. Condolences may be sent to 405 First Ave., Keystone, IA 52249. Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com