LISA K. MCCREADY Waterloo Lisa Kay (Miller) McCready, 46, of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away at Allen Hospital on Dec. 12, 2019, from complications of appendiceal cancer. Lisa was born May 1, 1973, in Manchester, Iowa, the daughter of Myra (Mast) and Howard Miller. She worked at Professional Office Services, Inc. in Waterloo for 22 years, most recently as a Regional Territorial Associate. Lisa cherished her co-workers and management team at POS, holding many as dear friends. She truly loved her career and the challenge of making a difference for the people with whom she worked. On May 12, 2001, Lisa married Keith McCready at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Lisa is survived by her husband, Keith; her beloved son, Connor at home; her mother, Myra; brothers and sisters, Howie (Vickie) Miller, Laura (Michael) Leyh, Kyle Wolff and Cherie (Bobby) Rees; numerous nieces and nephews; and parents-in-law, Marilyn and Ron Davenport. She was preceded in death by her father, Howard; maternal grandparents Kelly Mast and Pearl Bailey; paternal grandparents, Roger and Phyllis Miller; aunt, Nancy Miller; sister-in-law, Carmen McCready; and special grandmother, Evelyn Meier. Lisa had a mischievous nature and enjoyed having people wonder exactly what she was up to, notorious for letting you know she was teasing by raising a single eyebrow. She loved her cats and couldn't resist feeding and/or taking in stray kitties that appeared in her yard. She enjoyed working out at the gym, bicycling, kayaking, gardening and spending time with her son. She was called "little Lisa" by her paternal grandparents and bore a striking resemblance to her aunt Nancy. An informal gathering of family, friends and co-workers to celebrate Lisa's life will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Willow Run Country Club in Denver, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society, a hospice organization in your community or a .
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019