|
|
LISELOTTE MARTHA "LILO" HEINZE Middle Amana Liselotte Martha "Lilo" Heinze, 94, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at her home. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, at the Middle Amana Church, Middle Amana, with Elder Andrea Haldy officiating. Burial will be in Middle Amana Cemetery, Middle Amana. Visitation: 10 a.m. until service time, Tuesday, Dec. 24. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be contributed to the Amana Church or Essence of Life Hospice. Kloster Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Lilo is survived by her three children, Mike (Shelly) Heinze, of Middle Amana, and two twin daughters, Heidi Heinze of Middle Amana and Kari Heinze of Amana; four grandchildren, Matt (Kristen) Heinze of North Liberty, Samantha Heinze of India, Stephanie (Danny) Lemus of Des Moines, and Nick Heinze of Middle Amana; three sisters, Ruth Meier, Ilse Seidler and Elke Von der Reich, all of Germany; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ted, in 1999; her brother, Horst Andritschke; and a sister, Inge Trocha. Liselotte Martha Andritschke was born Feb. 8, 1925, in Hamburg, Germany, the daughter of Richard and Else Nixdorf Andritschke. She attended the schools in Germany. Lilo worked for the phone book company called the Andresse Buch Hamburg Co. in Germany from the ages of 17 until she was 31. With help from her friend Christa Schmidt, Lilo became pen pals with Ted while he was serving in the U.S. Army during World War II. They were united in marriage Aug. 18, 1958, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. The couple made their home in Middle Amana. Lilo worked at the Woolen Mill as a weaver and Amana Refrigeration in the cafeteria as a cashier. She also worked at Alma's Wash House in Homestead. Lilo loved to crotchet, knit, read and bake. She enjoyed attending Oktoberfest in Amana and watching German television. Lilo was well-known for her rouladen. She especially loved spending time with her family and friends. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 23, 2019