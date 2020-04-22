|
LLOYD GARRISON FREDERICK II Cedar Rapids Lloyd Garrison Frederick II, 74, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in his home following a long illness. The family will host a Celebration of Life at a later date for everyone to attend. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Brenda K. King; children, Lloyd Frederick III of Sherman, Maine, Gabriel (Lisa) Frederick of Cedar Rapids, Patrick Frederick of Cedar Rapids and Dawn King of Sandy Springs, Ga.; grandchildren, Kyia, Adia, Sheralynn and Finn; and a brother, Larry Frederick of Colona, Ill. He was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Frances Sherwood; infant son, Frank Frederick; brother-in-law, Randy Feickert; and a stepson, Richard King Jr. Lloyd was born July 8, 1945, in Evanston, Ill., the son of Lloyd and Rose Frederick. He graduated from Washington High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1965. Lloyd later attended Coe College and UNI as a non-traditional student. He will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by friends and family as a beloved son, husband, father, coach, seeker, mentor, historian and mathematician. Lloyd loved the outdoors. Spending time at the cabin, fishing and boating on the Iowa River was his favorite pastime. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Please leave a message for the family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 22, 2020