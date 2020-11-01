LLOYD L. "BUBBA" BENSON Urbana Lloyd L. "Bubba" Benson, 87, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2020, at the Vinton Lutheran Home. Private family funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. Sixth St., in Vinton. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. The family respectfully requests masks be worn during visitation and the service. Lloyd was born Aug. 24, 1933, in Urbana, the son of Leland and Frances (Wachael) Benson. He graduated from Urbana High School, with the Class of 1950. On April 14, 1952, he was united in marriage to Marylen Chesmore at Olivet Presbyterian in Cedar Rapids. Lloyd worked as an industrial engineer for 42 years. He also farmed in the Urbana area and sheared sheep for area farmers, as well as operating a tax business and photographing many weddings through the years. He was a member of the Urbana Christian Church, and the Sheep Producers Association. Lloyd was very active in his community, serving 2 terms as the Mayor of Urbana and was a long-time member of the Urbana Ambulance Service;, and the Urbana Lions Club. He is survived by his daughter, Deb (David) Claus of Crystal Falls, Mich.; twin sons, Mike (Susan) Benson and and Gary (Bobbie) Benson, all of Urbana; daughter-in-law, Denise Benson of Marion; 15 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marylen; son, Dan Benson; and two sisters, Norma (Clarence) Kisling and Shirley (Marvin) LeVelle. Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
.