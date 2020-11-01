1/1
Lloyd L. "Bubba" Benson
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lloyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LLOYD L. "BUBBA" BENSON Urbana Lloyd L. "Bubba" Benson, 87, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2020, at the Vinton Lutheran Home. Private family funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 E. Sixth St., in Vinton. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. The family respectfully requests masks be worn during visitation and the service. Lloyd was born Aug. 24, 1933, in Urbana, the son of Leland and Frances (Wachael) Benson. He graduated from Urbana High School, with the Class of 1950. On April 14, 1952, he was united in marriage to Marylen Chesmore at Olivet Presbyterian in Cedar Rapids. Lloyd worked as an industrial engineer for 42 years. He also farmed in the Urbana area and sheared sheep for area farmers, as well as operating a tax business and photographing many weddings through the years. He was a member of the Urbana Christian Church, and the Sheep Producers Association. Lloyd was very active in his community, serving 2 terms as the Mayor of Urbana and was a long-time member of the Urbana Ambulance Service;, and the Urbana Lions Club. He is survived by his daughter, Deb (David) Claus of Crystal Falls, Mich.; twin sons, Mike (Susan) Benson and and Gary (Bobbie) Benson, all of Urbana; daughter-in-law, Denise Benson of Marion; 15 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marylen; son, Dan Benson; and two sisters, Norma (Clarence) Kisling and Shirley (Marvin) LeVelle. Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Phillips Funeral Homes - 6th St., Vinton
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Phillips Funeral Homes - 6th St., Vinton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Phillips Funeral Homes - 6th St., Vinton
212 E 6th Street
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2223
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Phillips Funeral Homes - 6th St., Vinton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved