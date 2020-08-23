LLOYD LEE SYLVESTER Cedar Rapids Lloyd Lee Sylvester, 87, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at the Gardens of Cedar Rapids, following a stroke. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at St. Ludmila Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery. The family has requested everyone attending to please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids is in charge of arrangements. Lloyd is survived by his six daughters, Laura (Dave) Koering, Joan Sylvester, Colleen (Mark) Kurtz of DeWitt, Iowa, Julie (Jay) DeLancey of Mount Vernon, Iowa, Janice (Mark) Brady and Karen (Isaac) Malone, and a son, Dennis Sylvester, all of Cedar Rapids; 16 grandchildren, Charlie (Michelle) Faulkner, Melissa Faulkner, Amy (Rayce) Rouse and Billy Faulkner, Matthew (Meg) Smith, and Adam (Emily) Smith, Ashley (Dustin) Bissell, Jennifer and Benjamin Koering, Jacob and Jordan Henderson, Jaylee, Jace and Josie DeLancey, and Nicklaus and Kayla Brady; 14 great-grandchildren, Sophia Faulkner, Kamryn, Madalyn and Dylan Kramer, Kayleigh Faulkner, Olivia, Avery, Trinity and Alexis Rouse, Maeve and Edward Smith, Nikolas Smith, Blaine and Sawyer Bissell; sons-in-law, Randy Faulkner and Sterling Smith of Cedar Rapids; sisters-in-law, Peg Cronin of Fort Dodge and Marcella Shovlain of Davenport; a brother-in-law, Jack Cronin of Callender, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews. Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, David and Alva Sylvester; his wife, Rose Marie; two daughters, Cathy Faulkner and Mary Smith; a sister, Ella Louise; three brothers, Deane, Cleo and Clair Sylvester; a sister-in-law, Jean Sylvester; and three brothers-in-law, Joe Cronin, Jim Cronin and Jim Shovlain. Lloyd was born May 20, 1933, in Highland Center, Iowa, to David M. and Alva (Sauer) Sylvester. He married Rose Marie Cronin on Nov. 26, 1954. She preceded him in death Feb. 6, 2013. They were married 58 years, and together they raised nine children. He was a machinist at Cherry Burrell for 38 years and was a very hard worker. In his spare time, you could find him working on one of the kids' cars or tinkering on something or another. There was nothing he couldn't fix. His mind was always thinking on how something worked or how to make something better. He loved to roller-skate and went with his children to every skating party. He was a proud man and loved spending time with his family and friends. He especially loved attending his children and grandchildren's events. Lloyd was a member of St. Ludmila Catholic Church and helped at the Kolach Festival and with bingo for many, many years. He loved visiting with people and listening to music. Most everyone that met him, met a new friend. He was the kindest, gentlest soul and will be missed by all who met him. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family in Lloyd's memory. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com
