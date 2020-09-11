LLOYD MATTHEW ALLER Cedar Rapids Lloyd Matthew Aller, 94, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Sept. 9, 2020, at Hallmar Care Facility. A private family funeral Mass will be held at All Saints Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask or faceshield and practice social distancing. A private burial will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Anamosa, Iowa. Lloyd was born in Central City, Iowa, on Feb. 18, 1926, the son of Anthony and Mary (Lillig) Aller. He grew up on the family farm in Central City before moving to the North Liberty area in 1933. The family continued to farm, moving again to Martelle, Iowa, in 1942. Lloyd graduated from Martelle High School in 1943. Along with his brother and father they operated a 1,000-acre farming business until being drafted into the U.S. Navy in 1944 during World War II. After discharge, Lloyd married Catherine Rose McCrea on Sept. 9, 1947, at St. Patrick's Church in Anamosa, Iowa. She preceded him in death on July 11, 1985. He immediately began a 40-year career as a rural mail carrier in Martelle and later added Mount Vernon, Iowa. He was very proud upon retirement to receive a 1,000,000-miles pin from the U.S. Postal Service for driving accident-free for his entire career. Upon retirement, Lloyd sold his acreage and A&A Antiques business and moved to Cedar Rapids in 1987. He became a bailiff in the Linn County judicial system, a job he enjoyed. Lloyd married Delores Longwell of Iowa City, Iowa, on Sept. 23, 1993. They lived in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, until Lloyd entered Hallmar. They were members of All Saints Parish. Lloyd enjoyed the great outdoors, golfing, fishing, traveling and ballroom dancing. He never forgot his religion and always loved life. Survivors include his children, Tom (Kathleen), Cedar Rapids and Rose Shultz (Roger), Iowa City; and stepchildren, Denise Fritz (Michael), Coralville, and Diane Brunner (Darrell) of Greeley, Colo. Lloyd also is survived by his sister, Elizabeth Fitzpatrick of Sun City, Ariz. Lloyd was blessed with four grandchildren, Sarah Aller, Kristen Aller (Gordie Felger), Jennifer Rose Gordon (Scott) and Samuel Shultz (Emira); step-grandchildren, Brady Fritz (Kaitlan), Courtney Fritz and Jackie Ropp; five great-grandchildren; one step-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by Catherine; his parents, Tony and Mary Aller; brother, Verne Aller; and sister, Helen Lynch. The family expresses their appreciation and gratitude to all the caring and dedicated staff at Hallmar during the years he was a resident and to the hospice team during his last days. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to All Saints Church or the charity of your choice
