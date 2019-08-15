|
LLOYD L. PETERSON Cedar Rapids Lloyd L. Peterson, 91, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in his home with his family by his side. Services at 2 p.m. Friday at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Burial with military rites in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the chapel from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. on Friday. Lloyd was born on Sept. 8, 1927, in Cushing, Wis., to Lewis Pererson and Helga Tendrup. He married Janice Jasperson on July 30, 1955, in Chetek, Wis. Lloyd and Jan had three children. He was an active member of Lovely Lane Methodist Church. Lloyd served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps in the 1st Calvary Division during the Korean War. He worked at IBM as a systems specialist in field engineering and retired from there after 31 years. Lloyd continued his training for IBM on the East Coast. His family accompanied him and many great memories were made on those adventures. Lloyd and his son, Dale, always had a passion for fishing and hunting that resulted in special stories throughout their lives. Lloyd is survived by his wife, Janice; their three children, Dale, Lynn Winkel and Krista Noyed; five grandchildren, Jessie, Cassie, Moriah, Brian and Lindsey; his brother, Bob; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Erv; one sister, Margie; and one granddaughter, Stephanie. Lloyd was able to watch six grandchildren grow up into adulthood. He received a great deal of joy interacting with each of them throughout his life. He had a zest for life and always had a cheerful disposition. Lloyd forever will be remembered as a loving and caring son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him. Memorial donations may be given to the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation or the . Please leave message or tribute to the Peterson family on our Web page, www.cedarmemorial.com, under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019