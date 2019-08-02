|
LOD WICK NICHOLS Cedar Rapids Lod Wick Nichols, 97, of Cedar Rapids, went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, at 1 p.m. at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories Stateroom. Lod is survived by two daughters, Diane (Ward) Utterback of Reedsburg, Wis., and Penny Wetzel of Cedar Rapids; five grandchildren, Melanie (Mike) Fortin, Melinda Kadera, Melissa (Chris) Stumpff, all of Cedar Rapids, James Utterback of Madison, Wis., and Michael Utterback of Reedsburg, Wis; four great-grandchildren, Ella and Eli Fortin and Stella and Jackson Stumpff; and a sister, Dorothy Jean Louden of Birmingham, Ala. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Margaret; their son, Orville C. Nichols; two grandsons, Dennis Kadera and Evan Wetzel; his parents; and brother, R.C. Nichols. Lod was born April 18, 1922, in Columbia, Mo., to Lod Sr. and Daisy (Campbell) Nichols. He was united in marriage to Margaret Knoll on Dec. 26, 1948, in Webster City, Iowa. Lod was hardworking. After he retired as a diesel mechanic from Farmstead (formerly Wilsons) in 1984, he remained active by maintaining the grounds of several local businesses and assisting others with yard work. He often would collect walnuts, shuck them and hand them out to family and friends. Lod enjoyed spending time with his family, reading the Bible, watching football, hunting and fishing. He was well-known for handing out candy and dollar bills to children he met. Lod recently moved to Garnett Place and enjoyed performing with their bell choir, the Ding-A-Lings. Lod served in the U.S. Army during World War II. In 2011, he went to Washington, D.C., with the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight. Memorials in Lod's name may be directed to Eastview Christian Church, 727 Collins Rd. NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402. Online condolences may be left at cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019