Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Lod Nichols
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lod Wick Nichols

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lod Wick Nichols Obituary
LOD WICK NICHOLS Cedar Rapids Lod Wick Nichols, 97, of Cedar Rapids, went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, at 1 p.m. at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories Stateroom. Lod is survived by two daughters, Diane (Ward) Utterback of Reedsburg, Wis., and Penny Wetzel of Cedar Rapids; five grandchildren, Melanie (Mike) Fortin, Melinda Kadera, Melissa (Chris) Stumpff, all of Cedar Rapids, James Utterback of Madison, Wis., and Michael Utterback of Reedsburg, Wis; four great-grandchildren, Ella and Eli Fortin and Stella and Jackson Stumpff; and a sister, Dorothy Jean Louden of Birmingham, Ala. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Margaret; their son, Orville C. Nichols; two grandsons, Dennis Kadera and Evan Wetzel; his parents; and brother, R.C. Nichols. Lod was born April 18, 1922, in Columbia, Mo., to Lod Sr. and Daisy (Campbell) Nichols. He was united in marriage to Margaret Knoll on Dec. 26, 1948, in Webster City, Iowa. Lod was hardworking. After he retired as a diesel mechanic from Farmstead (formerly Wilsons) in 1984, he remained active by maintaining the grounds of several local businesses and assisting others with yard work. He often would collect walnuts, shuck them and hand them out to family and friends. Lod enjoyed spending time with his family, reading the Bible, watching football, hunting and fishing. He was well-known for handing out candy and dollar bills to children he met. Lod recently moved to Garnett Place and enjoyed performing with their bell choir, the Ding-A-Lings. Lod served in the U.S. Army during World War II. In 2011, he went to Washington, D.C., with the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight. Memorials in Lod's name may be directed to Eastview Christian Church, 727 Collins Rd. NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402. Online condolences may be left at cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lod's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now