LOGAN WALLACE RUNDLE Cedar Rapids Logan Wallace Rundle, 25, of Cedar Rapids, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family following a lengthy illness on Friday, March 6, 2020. Family and friends will gather from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14, with a memorial service beginning at 4 p.m. at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids. Survivors include his parents, Donald and Joan Rundle; siblings, Lucas Rundle and Emily Rundle; grandparents, Wallace and Barbara Rundle; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his faithful buddy, Vinny. Logan was born May 14, 1994, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Donald and Joan (Petesch) Rundle. He graduated from Washington High School in 2012. Logan loved skateboarding, playing video games and disc golf with his friends, and caring for animals, especially dogs. He had an extensive VHS collection and will be remembered for his art and drawings. Logan was gentle and kind and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Kenneth and Hilda Petesch; and his faithful companions, Gus and Tanner. Logan's family extends a heartfelt thank-you to the people at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospice and to so many friends for their support and compassionate care. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share your love and support with Logan's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 10, 2020