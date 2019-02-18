LOIS ARLENE (HAINSTOCK) LASCHANSKY Clarence Lois Arlene (Hainstock) Laschansky, 94, of Clarence, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at the Clarence Nursing Home in Clarence, Iowa. Lois was born on Jan. 8, 1925, in Delmar, Iowa, the daughter of Rex and Vashti (Scott) Hainstock. On Feb. 14, 1946, she married Melvin Laschansky in DeWitt, Iowa. They farmed at Clarence, Tipton, Bennett and Mechanicsville for 23 years. Lois then worked for 13 years as a bookkeeper at Moorman Feed Co. in Stanwood, Iowa. She retired to Clarence, Iowa, in 1985. She belonged to the Stanwood Lutheran Church. She loved camping, traveling, eating out, crossword puzzles and playing cards with friends and family. Lois is survived by her two daughters, Lou Ann (Don) VonMuenster of Clarence, Iowa, and Paula Laschansky of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; a very special friend, Sandra Crelia of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; two grandchildren, Sue (Kevin) Hollis of Clarence, Iowa, and Tim (Melissa) VonMuenster of Wheatland, Iowa; four great-grandchildren, Lane, Lauren, Sam VonMuenster and Toby Hollis; sister, Phyllis Campbell of Monticello, Iowa; sister-in-law, Ruth Hainstock of Maquoketa, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews. Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin; her parents; and her brother, Bill Hainstock. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the Clarence Nursing Home for their care and compassion for our mother. To honor her, a celebration of Lois' life is planned at the American Legion Post, 304 Sixth Ave., Clarence, on Saturday, Feb. 23, from 1 to 3 p.m. A private interment will be held at the Stanwood Cemetery. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary