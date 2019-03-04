LOIS (BROCKMAN) BOQUIST Marion Lois (Brockman) Boquist, 89, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, at Emery Place, Robins, Iowa. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Lois was born Feb. 26, 1930, in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of Earl Thomas and Altona A. (Zittlau) Brockman. On July 21, 1951, she was united in marriage to Charles R. Boquist. Lois worked for Northwestern Bell AT&T in Cedar Rapids, retiring in 1984 as a business office supervisor. She was a member of the Telephone Company Pioneers and P.E.O. Chapter CS. Lois enjoyed traveling, playing bridge and spending time with family. Lois is survived by her daughter, Margaret (Andrew) Beardall of Littleton, Colo.; son, Richard (Paulette) Boquist of Marion; two grandchildren, Michael (Ashley) Boquist of Elkrun Heights, Iowa, and Matthew (Ashley) Boquist of Evansdale, Iowa; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles R. Boquist; and sister, Lillian Border. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lois' memory may be directed to East Central Iowa , 317 Seventh Ave. SE No. 402, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401. Please share a memory of Lois at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary