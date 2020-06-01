Lois E. Batchelder
1922 - 2020
LOIS E. BATCHELDER Cedar Rapids Lois E. Batchelder, 97, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital. Private family services will be held at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Followed by private burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. She was born Nov. 30, 1922, in Lakefield, Minn., the daughter of Edward and Goldie (Underhill) Hussong. Lois married Howard Batchelder on May 9, 1942, in Bethany, Mo. She loved the outdoors, gardening, lawn mowing, and fishing. Lois was a homemaker. She most enjoyed the time spent with her beloved family and friends. She was a devoted and wonderful wife, mother, sister and grandmother whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. Lois is survived by her children, Michael Batchelder and Jean Christensen, both of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; two grandchildren, Sara and Michele; and two great-grandchildren, Macella and Dylan. She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; two sisters, Hazel Hunt and Marian Lasher; and a brother, Conrad Hussong. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project, woundedwarriorproject.org/donate. Online condolences may be conveyed at www.cedarmemorial.com.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
