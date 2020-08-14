LOIS ELLEN LEE Iowa City Lois Ellen Lee, 86, of Iowa City, died on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at her home in Iowa City surrounded by her family. A private family memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 15, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City, with Pastor Sarah Rohret officiating. Following the memorial service, a committal service, open to the public, will be held at 11 a.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Iowa City Hospice or the Old Capitol Kiwanis. Lois is survived by her children, Blythe (Tom) Adams and Pamela Kerr, both of Iowa City; grandson, Derek of Iowa City; sisters, Ruth Ann Anderson of Peoria, Ill., and Monica Sue (Larry) Gilmer of Sikeston, Mo.; sister-in-law, Delores Lee of Peoria, Ill.; good friends, Marvin Kerr and David Krug of North Liberty, Iowa, and her good friends "support group" of McDonald's. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Leslie Jr.; sister, Betty Evans; and grandson, Jeremy. A full obituary may be viewed, and online condolences made at www.lensingfuneral.com
