LOIS JEAN (STODOLA) HRUBY Solon Lois Jean (Stodola) Hruby, 84, of Solon, formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 15, 2019, while at Solon Nursing Care Center. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Lois was born Sept. 23, 1934, in rural Palo, Iowa, the daughter of John and Gladys (McArthur) Stodola. She graduated from Franklin High School. Lois married Jerry Hruby on Oct. 18, 1953, at Central Park Presbyterian Church in Cedar Rapids. She worked as a senior secretary at Target and later as the executive secretary and office manager at Tanager Place. Lois was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church. She and her husband, Jerry, enjoyed membership in square dancing clubs, including the Twirling Travelers. She enjoyed raising her family and was very involved in her sons activities, including the PTA. Lois enjoyed camping with family and loved traveling with Jerry. She and Jerry wintered in Donna, Texas, for many years and enjoyed many trips to Hawaii together. Lois had a deep love for the Lord and she cherished her family. Survivors include her sons, the Rev. Mike Hruby of Mission, Kan., and Denny (Linda) Hruby of Solon; two grandchildren, Elizabeth "EJ" (Eric) York and Rob (Sadie) Hruby, all of Cedar Rapids; and four great-grandchildren, Joshua, Emmett and Samuel York and Solomon Hruby. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Gladys Stodola; her husband, Jerry, in 2010; son, Ron "Sarge" Hruby; daughter-in-law, Dawn Hruby; and brother, Clair Stodola. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of the Memory Care Center at Solon Nursing Care for their love and care of Lois. Memorials may be directed to Asbury United Methodist Church. Please share a memory of Lois at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019