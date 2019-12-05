|
|
LOIS KATHERINE DRAHOS Luzerne Lois Katherine Drahos, 93, of Luzerne, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Rose Haven Nursing Home in Marengo, Iowa. Services are 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at St. Michael Catholic Church with Deacon Joe Behounek officiating. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Belle Plaine. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service, Belle Plaine, with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. Lois was born May 17, 1926, in Marengo, Iowa, the daughter of Otto Stephen and Ursula Scott. She attended country school in Iowa County, then Marengo schools, and graduated from Belle Plaine High School. She was united in marriage to Harold Frank Drahos on June 24, 1947, in Belle Plaine. They were married almost 64 years when Harold passed away in 2011. Lois was a stay-at-home mom who also helped out on the family farm. She worked for a short period of time making pies at the Ox Yoke Inn in Amana. Survivors include her daughter, Connie (Ed) Wikert of Cedar Rapids; sons, William "Mike" (Deb) of Blairstown and Jim (Connie) of Atkins; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren; and 11 step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; one brother, Charlie Stephen; and two sisters, Ramona Ramsdell and Mary Rosenbury. To the staff at Rose Haven Nursing Home, "No words can express our family's deep gratitude for the wonderful care and support you gave to our mom over the last (almost) 10 years of her life. She felt like you were her family, which made her stay there as pleasant as possible. Thank you for all you did." In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorials be directed to Rose Haven Nursing Home. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com. Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019