Lois Kathryn Carraux
1930 - 2020
LOIS K. CARRAUX La Crosse, Wis. Lois Kathryn Carraux departed this world on Aug. 18, 2020, at the age of 90, in La Crosse, Wis. She was born Lois Kathryn Schnoebelen on June 28, 1930, in Iowa City, Iowa, to the parents of Francis W. and Irene M. Schnoebelen of Riverside, Iowa. Lois was a devoted wife and mother, caring sister and grandmother. She is survived by her two sisters, Irene Schneider and Joan Malloy; six children; 15 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. Over the span of her lifetime, Lois was an airline stewardess, model, and worked at the YMCA for more than 20 years. She is best remembered by those who loved her as an incredible mother and best friend.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI 54601
(608) 782-1252
August 22, 2020
Wonderful women
Patti Carraux
Acquaintance
August 21, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. We had the pleasure of knowing Lois in her last years and know that the last leg of her journey was difficult. May God uphold you during these nexts days and help you as you begin your lives without her. We keep you in our thoughts and prayers
Kevin and Sandy Cole
Friend
