LOIS K. CARRAUX La Crosse, Wis. Lois Kathryn Carraux departed this world on Aug. 18, 2020, at the age of 90, in La Crosse, Wis. She was born Lois Kathryn Schnoebelen on June 28, 1930, in Iowa City, Iowa, to the parents of Francis W. and Irene M. Schnoebelen of Riverside, Iowa. Lois was a devoted wife and mother, caring sister and grandmother. She is survived by her two sisters, Irene Schneider and Joan Malloy; six children; 15 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. Over the span of her lifetime, Lois was an airline stewardess, model, and worked at the YMCA for more than 20 years. She is best remembered by those who loved her as an incredible mother and best friend.



