Lois Keller
LOIS M. KELLER Marion Lois M. Keller, 98, of Marion, died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the Villages of Marion. Per Lois' request, there will be no visitation or service. Entombment in the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories Mausoleum. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include a daughter-in-law, Jackie Soukup of Cedar Rapids; a grandson, Darrin Keller; granddaughter, Suzanne Keller; two great-grandchildren, Julyia and Myekaa; three nieces, Laura, Karen and Linda; and one nephew, Russell. She was preceded in death by a daughter, LuAnne; and a son, Steven. Lois was born Sept. 14, 1922, in Armstrong, the daughter of Andrew and Ann (Trumpold) Dyrland. She married Louis Keller on Nov. 23, 1940, in Waterloo. They were later divorced. Lois was the city clerk for Cedar Rapids and retired from there after many years of service. She was a member of the Christian Church and the National Secretary Association. She enjoyed gardening, travel with her daughter LuAnne and spending time with her beloved family and friends. Please leave a message or tribute to the Keller family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 9, 2020.
