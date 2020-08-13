1/
Lois Lange
1942 - 2020
LOIS LANGE Scotch Grove Lois Lange, 78, of Des Moines and formerly of Scotch Grove, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, following a brief illness. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Scotch Grove Cemetery. Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, has taken Lois and her family into their care. Surviving are her son, Roger (Rhonda) Lange; a granddaughter, Erika Binns; and seven siblings, Joyce Souby, Leon Lange, William Lange, Andrea Kimmerle, Diane Beers, Laurel Cappers and Joe Lange. She was preceded in death by her parents. Lois Lange was born Jan. 17, 1942, at Onslow, Iowa. She was the daughter of Leo and Donna Carpenter Lange. Lois graduated from the Monticello Community schools in 1960. She enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Meade, Md. Following her return from service, she worked as a secretary at Wilson Foods in Cedar Rapids. In 1976, she moved to Des Moines and worked for Beatrice Foods. She retired from Tone's Spices in 2017. Lois enjoyed coin collecting and reading her Bible while she had her morning coffee.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Scotch Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Goettsch Funeral Home
514 W 1st Street
Monticello, IA 52310
319-465-3535
August 13, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country REST IN PEACE


VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha, Iowa
