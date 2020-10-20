Lois Lawrence

LOIS EILEEN LAWRENCE Central City Lois Eileen Lawrence, 88, of Central City, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, Iowa, following a long illness. Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a private family funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, Oct. 22, at St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Central City with the Rev. Nick March officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Prairieburg, Iowa. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Central City is assisting the family. Lois was born Oct. 25, 1931, in Hopkinton, Iowa, the daughter of Dean and Ruth (Barche) Smith. She was a 1950 graduate of Coggon High School. On June 7, 1950, Lois was united in marriage to Lucian "Luke" John Lawrence. They lived a short time in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and eventually began farming in Prairieburg, later moving to Central City. Lois and Luke recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary, during their 15 months at Bickford Senior Living together in Marion, Iowa. Lois was mainly a homemaker with the exception of being a school bus driver for the Central City School District for nearly 20 years. She loved cooking meals for everyone in her life. She was especially proud of her kolaches. Lois enjoyed feeding hummingbirds, gardening, making and giving out countless quilted placemats to others and dearly loved their dog, "Sassie." Lois is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband of 70 years, Luke Lawrence; three children, Rick (Nancy) Lawrence of Cedar Rapids, John Lawrence of Arlington, Wash., and Lynn (Dean) Holeton of North English, Iowa; 13 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; three sisters, Donna Brislawn, Deanna (Ken) McCormick and Joyce Melvin; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Beverly Emerson; three brothers, Bill, Dean and Gary Smith; and one daughter-in-law, Jodie Lawrence. Lois' family would like to extend a special note of thanks to Larry and Dede Silvers for their many years of love and supportive care for both Luke and Lois, as well as to the many thoughtful neighbors while in Central City. We also wish to thank those at Bickford Senior Living for all the wonderful care, love and kindness shown to Lois during her stay there. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lois' memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at 1730 28th St., West Des Moines, IA 50266. Please share a memory of Lois at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
under obituaries.