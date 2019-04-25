LOIS M. HART Cedar Rapids Lois M. Hart, 90, of Cedar Rapids, fell into her eternal sleep to awaken in the arms of her heavenly Father and reunited with her loved ones who passed before her Monday, April 22, 2019, at Northbrook Manor. Services at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Oakland Church of the Nazarene. The Rev. David King will officiate. Burial is at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. A visitation is Thursday at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home from 5 to 8 p.m. Lois was born Dec. 11, 1928, in Delhi, Iowa, the oldest of 13 children to William G. Brown and Violet M. (Thomas) Brown. She was united in marriage to the love of her life Elbert V. Hart on Nov. 20, 1947. They celebrated 56 years of marriage before his passing in 2004. From this union six children were born: Evelyn (Gary) Majavec of Grand River, Iowa, Brenda (Robert) Hart of Cedar Rapids, Terry (Susan) Hart of Garrison, Iowa, Peggy Gray of Cedar Rapids, Patricia Bach of Marion and Cindy (Garry) Lamphier of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She was an active member of Oakland Church of the Nazarene and served as Sunday School teacher, Care Team and Widow's Group, to name a few groups. Lois always loved having kids around her. She was a stay-at-home mother while her children were young, and later she worked at St. Luke's Hospital as a housekeeper for 15 years. Traveling and being on the go was a part of what Lois loved; however, her greatest joy was spending time with family, letting them know how much she loved each and every one of her special children, grands, greats, great-great and extended. Lois is survived, besides her children, by 12 grandchildren, Tamara Ashby, Tanya Woods, David Majavec, Teresa Roberts, Erin Shoudy, Christina Williams, Danielle Heck, Melanie Morris, Charles Bach, Kevin Bach, Timothy Franks and Matthew Franks; 36 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson; her brothers, William, Allen, Keith and Ronald; and sisters, Joyce Hurley and Marilyn Ellison; many nieces and nephew; fosters and others who called her Mom and Grandma. Preceding her in death were her husband; parents; brother, Gerald; sisters, Betty Brown, Ella Mae Strode, Norma Jean Vozenilek, Phyllis Clampett and Sheryl Chapman; and granddaughter, Stephanie Bach; and grandsons, Bailey Williams and Joshuah Roberts. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Northbrook Manor for the loving care that was provided to our mother in her stay, and to UnityPoint Hospice. Please leave a message or tribute to the family on our web page at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary